ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 6/15/26 • LEFTIST HEADS EXPLODE AFTER SUCCESSFUL WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT! • Alex Jones Network

ISRAEL VOWS TO SABOTAGE IRAN PEACE DEAL, HOLDING WORLD ECONOMY HOSTAGE! TRUMP TELLS PUTIN WE MUST END UKRAINE WAR NOW! LEFTIST HEADS EXPLODE AFTER SUCCESSFUL WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT! PLUS, LGBTQPS++ PEDO EVENTS TARGET CHILDREN NATIONWIDE! PLEASE SHARE NOW

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