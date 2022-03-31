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CHP Talks: Joseph Bourgault Throws His Hat in the Ring for CPC Leadership
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223 views • March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022: My guest this week is Joseph Bourgault, a Saskatchewan business owner who has decided to add his name to the growing list of leadership contestants vying for the top position in the Conservative Party of Canada. We are interested in the views and plans of all those seeking leadership who—like Mr. Bourgault—are willing to express pro-life views, since the Conservative party itself has a policy indicating it will not limit abortion. Mr. Bourgault also expresses his strong views against the vaccine mandates and other tyrannical government responses to Covid. We invite other pro-life CPC leadership contestants to appear on CHP Talks to discuss their views. We at the Christian Heritage Party continue to promote policies that would protect innocent human life from conception until natural death and we appreciate all other politicians who share our views.
Learn more about Joseph at: https://www.josephbourgault.ca
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more about Joseph at: https://www.josephbourgault.ca
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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