BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Joseph Bourgault Throws His Hat in the Ring for CPC Leadership
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
120 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
223 views • March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022: My guest this week is Joseph Bourgault, a Saskatchewan business owner who has decided to add his name to the growing list of leadership contestants vying for the top position in the Conservative Party of Canada. We are interested in the views and plans of all those seeking leadership who—like Mr. Bourgault—are willing to express pro-life views, since the Conservative party itself has a policy indicating it will not limit abortion. Mr. Bourgault also expresses his strong views against the vaccine mandates and other tyrannical government responses to Covid. We invite other pro-life CPC leadership contestants to appear on CHP Talks to discuss their views. We at the Christian Heritage Party continue to promote policies that would protect innocent human life from conception until natural death and we appreciate all other politicians who share our views.

Learn more about Joseph at: https://www.josephbourgault.ca

This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticsconservativesprolifecanadatyrannychp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvaccine mandatesleadershiptruckerscpcconservative partycovidchpcanadachp talksjoseph bourgault
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy