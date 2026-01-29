BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EPISODE 461: WINS OF CHANGE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
54 views • 1 day ago

On today’s HighWire, Former CDC Director Robert Redfield is now saying the quiet part out loud, admitting we were right about mRNA and spike protein. Also, Del Celebrates RFK Jr.'s Announcement of 21 new members of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), the committee responsible for coordinating the government’s autism research and response. This is huge, and Del has the details.


Then, we examine Moderna’s announcement that it is halting new Phase 3 vaccine trials, citing reduced market incentives under increased federal oversight. What does this decision reveal about safety testing, accountability, and public health priorities?


Also, a deep dive into the UK’s newly announced AI surveillance system — described by officials as a “panopticon.” We unpack the origins of the term and what it signals about the future of mass surveillance.


Plus, as fraud investigations rock Minnesota, autism education providers are facing devastating funding cuts. Jennifer Larson of Holland Center joins Del to explain how legitimate, long-standing programs are now at risk — and how families are paying the price.


Guest: Jennifer Larson

Recent News
West Bengal&#8217;s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

West Bengal’s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

Cassie B.
The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

Willow Tohi
Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are &#8220;safe and effective&#8221;

Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are “safe and effective”

Ramon Tomey
The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

Belle Carter
Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Laura Harris
