EPISODE 461: WINS OF CHANGE

On today’s HighWire, Former CDC Director Robert Redfield is now saying the quiet part out loud, admitting we were right about mRNA and spike protein. Also, Del Celebrates RFK Jr.'s Announcement of 21 new members of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), the committee responsible for coordinating the government’s autism research and response. This is huge, and Del has the details.





Then, we examine Moderna’s announcement that it is halting new Phase 3 vaccine trials, citing reduced market incentives under increased federal oversight. What does this decision reveal about safety testing, accountability, and public health priorities?





Also, a deep dive into the UK’s newly announced AI surveillance system — described by officials as a “panopticon.” We unpack the origins of the term and what it signals about the future of mass surveillance.





Plus, as fraud investigations rock Minnesota, autism education providers are facing devastating funding cuts. Jennifer Larson of Holland Center joins Del to explain how legitimate, long-standing programs are now at risk — and how families are paying the price.





Guest: Jennifer Larson