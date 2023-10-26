Economist Christmas 2012

Cue told us the Future Proves The Past. Auntie Coolette found a gem to support that statement.From the Economist Christmas Edition 2012. Enjoy!

GREAT Documentary https://rumble.com/v3hyr42-whats-going-on.html

Buckle Up - https://rumble.com/v3j1xpy--buckel-up.html

Don't forget Epstein and the Satanists... trafficking is coming full circle. - https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html

ZOOM.... is it a deep state product?

What is better than ZOOM where affiliates can also earn?

Onpassive's Flagship Product

👉 O-Connect https://o-trim.co/TestOnpassiveFree 💰

.......... 14 day free trial☝️ ..........

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡





Onpassive's Flagship Product

👉 O-Connect https://o-trim.co/TestOnpassiveFree 💰

.......... 14 day free trial☝️ ..........





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺