Oregon Senator Compares 2022 Beijing Olympics to 1936 Nazi Germany Olympics

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12/13/2021 Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley demolished China’s human rights abuses and blasted the International Olympic Committee for not doing enough to stand up to China. He called for the world to stand up against the evil CCP and boycott the Beijing Olympic Games because of the genocidal actions the CCP has been committing.