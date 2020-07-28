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Frontline Doctors press conference confronting Big Tech
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92 views • July 28, 2020
This video is of the press conference today of the Frontline Doctors confronting the censorship of the Big Tech companies like Facebook and YouTube. They made it clear that they are real doctors who have successfully cured COVID-19 with Hydroxychloriquine!
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