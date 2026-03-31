RT News - March 31 2026 6AM GMT

March 31, 2026

rt.com





Israel's hardline National Security minister celebrates the passing of a hugely controversial new bill that green-lights the hanging of West Bank Palestinians convicted of carrying out deadly attacks. Opposition voices in the Knesset lambaste the new law as ‘genocidal’ - stressing that the Jewish population will never face capital punishment for similar crimes. And as A.I. becomes another battleground in the Middle East conflict, we analyse how Rupert Murdoch's US media empire is attempting to convince Americans that the war on Iran is justified.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday