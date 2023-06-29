Redacted News: IT'S COMING! New LOCKDOWN pandemic strategy exposed by govt officials

Clayton Morris reviews the latest testimony in the UK Covid Enquiry and flashes a warning, straight from the mouths of the tyrants.

Background Context:

Lockdown ruined Britain – and our deluded leaders couldn’t care less

The likes of Matt Hancock have learned nothing. Another crisis is coming and we’ll shut down again.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/06/28/lockdown-ruined-britain-deluded-leaders-couldnt-care-less/

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v2wwyrd-its-coming-new-lockdown-pandemic-strategy-exposed-by-govt-officials-redacte.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=8