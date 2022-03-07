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WARNING: Engage In The War For Your Soul Now! Everything will be taken from us
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186 views • March 07, 2022
To be forewarned is the be forearmed. Be ready so that when the enemy comes in like a flood you have on the armor of God to lift the standard of righteousness by faith. Fear the media is pushing will lead you into the gates of hell. Turn off the mainstream media and focus on knowing that you know God through Christ so your name is not blotted out of the book of life. Our birthright is heaven, it is a free gift because we did not choose to be born sinners. But like any gift, we can choose to accept it or reject it.
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