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What is True Christianity? Top 5 Possible Answers
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7 views • April 30, 2020
What is real Christianity? How did Jesus define this?
Some answers to this could be:
To believe in Jesus (with no action required)
To obey Jesus
To obey the old testament
To go to church and listen to your pastor
Which one is actually right though?
Some answers to this could be:
To believe in Jesus (with no action required)
To obey Jesus
To obey the old testament
To go to church and listen to your pastor
Which one is actually right though?
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