Monday, Congress can view the UNREDACTED Epstein Files - CBS News

On Monday, members of Congress will be able to review the unredacted version of the Epstein files after serious debate about the Justice Department's handling. CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

from CBS News, today, Feb 6, 2026

More info about this from NBC:

NBC reports that members of Congress will be allowed to begin reviewing an unredacted version of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files starting Monday morning, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

The review will take place in person at DOJ offices, where lawmakers can access the material on computers but not handle the physical documents. Members must give 24 hours’ notice, staff will not be permitted, and no electronic devices are allowed. Lawmakers may take notes.