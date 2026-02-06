BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Monday, Congress can view the UNREDACTED Epstein Files - CBS News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 23 hours ago

On Monday, members of Congress will be able to review the unredacted version of the Epstein files after serious debate about the Justice Department's handling. CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

from CBS News, today, Feb 6, 2026

More info about this from NBC: 

NBC reports that members of Congress will be allowed to begin reviewing an unredacted version of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files starting Monday morning, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

The review will take place in person at DOJ offices, where lawmakers can access the material on computers but not handle the physical documents. Members must give 24 hours’ notice, staff will not be permitted, and no electronic devices are allowed. Lawmakers may take notes.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Ramon Tomey
Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration&#8217;s $55 Billion Network of Domestic &#8216;Concentration Camps&#8217;

Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration’s $55 Billion Network of Domestic ‘Concentration Camps’

Mike Adams
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
IT&#8217;S OVER: How China&#8217;s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy