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Greta And Her Lies Need To Go Away - The Planet Is Not Warming Up
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194 views • September 18, 2019
I for one and more than sick of hearing about global warming and climate change. The far left has no Scruples whatsoever and they continue to use a mentally deficient girl aged 16 to carry this lie across the planet so that dirt bags like Jihadi Justin Trudeau can charge all of us more money for nothing.
I know she's only reading a script but her message is both dangerous and deadly. I break down who she represents, expect to be angry.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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I know she's only reading a script but her message is both dangerous and deadly. I break down who she represents, expect to be angry.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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