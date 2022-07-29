Fauci Opens To "Laboratory Leak Theory" Of The CCP Virus

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https://gnews.org/post/p10xqbcf2
Dr. Anthony Fauci unexpectedly reversed his position on the source of the CCP virus during a Fox News interview on July 22, stating that he now has ‘an open mind’ to claim the virus leaked from a lab of the CCP’s Wuhan Institute of Virology