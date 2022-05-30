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Is Censorship Allowed By God's Words??? NO Way NO How NO Form...
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10 views • May 30, 2022
Censorship comes in many forms not noticed by most people in God's World. For instance, there is censorship of Life in our anti-biblical abortion laws of allowing them in cases of incest and rape. These are strictly prohibited by God and are one of the greatest blessings God offers humanity. The rape victim bringing a Baby, which God allowed, changes the destiny of both family lines. Similarly within the rare case of a mother's life being in danger, which does not exist, because
God Chose this life. The mothers are Christ-Like in giving up their lives for others.
God Chose this life. The mothers are Christ-Like in giving up their lives for others.
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