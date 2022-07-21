Ukraine Update July 21, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- "Worst people in America are for an endless war with Russia" - Tucker Carlson
- President Putin on grain shipments.
- 9K58 Tornado better than HIMARS
- No Escape.
- Ukrainian forces shell Lugansk Republic in attempted offensive
- Lavrov and the subject of depopulation.
- Lavrov on 'Anglo-Saxon' US wanting 'beneficial' war.
- Prevented terrorist attack at Kherson's passport office.
- Summary in Russian.