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Trump Acquittal on Track as Public Turns Against Pelosi For Ripping Up SOTU Speech - FULL SHOW 2/5/20
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226 views • February 05, 2020
This hasn’t been a good week for establishment Democrats. Tune in as we analyze the backlash over House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripping up President Trump’s State of the Union speech as her impeachment campaign against him loses steam.
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"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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