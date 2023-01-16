Create New Account
The state taking children from their unvaccinated parents - mother Cornelia Hertzler speaking out
We first speak to American mother Cornelia Hertzler, whose baby Alex died after the US hospital he was born in gave the child a vaccinated blood transfusion, contrary to the mother's explicit instructions and without her knowledge. We then meet Sue Grey, the lawyer for the family of baby Will, who the state in New Zealand took custody of after the child's parents refused a vaccinated blood transfusion. The state went ahead and gave the baby a blood transfusion without the parent's consent. Unlike baby Alex, baby Will survived and was eventually returned to his mother.

