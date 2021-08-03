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Banned Video Archive: Hate It or Love It, We Need to Have This in the Back of Our Minds[02.08.2021]
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371 views • August 03, 2021
Important: Please watch 2m of this and you can disregard the rest if you don’t agree with it.
I duno how I feel about it, but we can’t ignore it.
Please send in this FOIA ASAP!!!
Link to the FOIA REQUEST: https://t.me/constitutionalawakening/140
Link to FEMA video: https://t.me/conspiracydisclosure/1449
Banned Video Archive
15784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o8XWkyD5RUdR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
I duno how I feel about it, but we can’t ignore it.
Please send in this FOIA ASAP!!!
Link to the FOIA REQUEST: https://t.me/constitutionalawakening/140
Link to FEMA video: https://t.me/conspiracydisclosure/1449
Banned Video Archive
15784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o8XWkyD5RUdR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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