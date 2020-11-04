‘It was like the Green Mile’: Biden compares friendships with 'black athletes' to death row story in baffling remark

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Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised some eyebrows after he appeared to draw parallels between making black friends and the plot in ‘The Green Mile,’ a film and book about a black man on death row.
Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden recalled growing up in the state, at one point talking about being a lifeguard with “black athletes.”
“When I started off as a kid getting involved, I had a job with a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard. I wanted to work on the east side because I knew, I played ball with a lot of great black athletes but, you know, I didn’t know them,” he said. “I mean, we knew each other, they were friends, but I didn’t know them, and it was a great education.”
Biden then appeared to compare those friendships to 1999’s ‘The Green Mile,’ a film based on a Stephen King novel about a black man on death row who befriends a prison guard, played in the film by Tom Hanks.
“It was like 'The Green Mile,' you know. Have you seen the movie?” Biden asked. “Well, it’s like that.”
Continued at https://www.rt.com/usa/505456-joe-biden-green-mile/
Mirrored from https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1323739903994306565