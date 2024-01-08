Google Shows What Appear to be Mass Graves on Epstein Island

Dead Men Tell No Tales

A viral video making the rounds has utilized Google Earth’s history tool to show what appears to be mass graves on Epstein’s Island that were dug shortly after his arrest in 2006.





In September of 2002, in the center of the island, Google Earth shows that there was nothing but a bare mound of earth. In March of 2005, the Palm Beach Florida police began investigating Epstein after a mother reported that he sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. In July of 2006, Epstein was arrested by the Palm Beach Police Department on state felony charges of procuring a minor for prostitution. Hours later he was released on a three-thousand dollar bond. A few months later in November of 2006, Google Earth shows that the previously bare mound has what appears to be mass graves freshly buried on top of it.





During this time, Palm Beach County state attorney Barry Krischer is accused of giving Epstein special treatment. And the FBI begin an investigation. In 2007, Federal prosecutors prepare an indictment against Epstein which is held up in the courts for a year. In June of 2008, Epstein pleads guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He is sentenced to 18 months in jail with a secret arrangement with the U.S. attorney’s office to not be prosecuted for federal crimes. Epstein serves most of his sentence in a work-release program that allows him to leave jail during the day.





In July of 2009, Epstein is released from jail. One month later in August, Google Earth shows that what appeared to be mass graves on the mound have been covered over. In 2013, construction begins on the mound grave site. By 2017, construction of what appears to be a tennis court is completed. Drone footage shows that the elevation in Google Earth is off, the newly built tennis court is on a flat level plane surrounded by a dirt berm.





By January of 2018, Google Earth shows that the tennis court has been razed, and the earth beneath appears to have been excavated.





In November of 2018, The Miami Herald begins publishing a series of articles about the Epstein case which inspires public interest. In July of 2019, Epstein is arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. One month later, the FBI raid the island. During this time, Google Earth shows cloud cover obscuring the view of the mound.





On August 10th of 2019, Epstein is reported to have committed suicide in his New York City federal jail cell.





The next available image is a month later in September of 2019 and shows that the area on the mound is being used as a parking lot for commercial vehicles. The area is cleared by 2020, and has remained so until today.





In a recent video, corporate media propagandist Megyn Kelly claims that we may be hearing from Jeffrey Epstein himself this year.





While most believe that Epstein was murdered, many believe that he is still alive. Images of his alleged corpse appear to be a different person. The shape of the nose and ears were different.





