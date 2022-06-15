© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MyCatholicRedPill.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
stopworldcontrol
May 4, 2022
THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans. You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened. Make sure to watch, and share this everywhere.
More information, and to see all the documents in THE PLAN, go to: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v188yar-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html