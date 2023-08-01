🌟 Discover The Hidden Power Of Your Brain Clock! 🧠⏰

🌙🧠 Did you know that your circadian rhythm is controlled by a fascinating brain structure called the super prismatic nucleus?
Every day, it gets reset to determine your sleep schedule! 😴 But that's not all! This brain clock acts like a master conductor, influencing not just sleep but also your mood and metabolism. 🎶✨
bit.ly/3KkOxZ4
Dr. Marc Milsten explains Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has taught us how important light is for our well-being. When there's less light during certain times of the year, it can impact our mood and even increase the risk of depression. 🌈☀️
Curious to learn more about this incredible brain clock and how it affects our lives? 🤔
Let's unravel the mysteries together! 🕵️♂️🔍
