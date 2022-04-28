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Smoked Sausage: Another Food Processing Plant in the UK Goes Up in 'Ferocious' Flames
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70 views • April 28, 2022
Last night I posted a video that I mirrored from Yanasa TV on YouTube. In that video he discussed the crazy number of fires that have destroyed food processing plants and warehouses in the USA and Canada. This morning while looking at the news I noticed that a sausage processing plant in England had a huge fire and was destroyed. It seems that we are witnessing a slow, but steady stream of questionable fires that are eliminating our supply of food sources. We need to keep an eye on these anomolies.
#foodshortages #foodsupply #foodwars
My related video:
Six Months To Colossal Food Shortages: Attacks on Food Supply Chain in the US and Canada (Mirrored)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtPGKnbvWBM&;t=19s
Related link:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-essex-61227225
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#foodshortages #foodsupply #foodwars
My related video:
Six Months To Colossal Food Shortages: Attacks on Food Supply Chain in the US and Canada (Mirrored)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtPGKnbvWBM&;t=19s
Related link:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-essex-61227225
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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