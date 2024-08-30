BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer Insiders Admit Vaccinated Men Are Being Chemically Castrated
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
293 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1044 views • 8 months ago

Vaccinated men around the world who thought they had escaped without side-effects are waking up to bad news this week as groundbreaking research reveals their sperm is behaving in ways doctors have never seen before.

According to new research, vaccinated sperm is refusing to swim and instead ties itself into knots by self-assembles into bizarre 3D ribbon-like structures.

But it gets even worse for vaccinated men, as doctors are now warning the unvaccinated to avoid sexual intercourse with them under any circumstances.





Tags: Pfizer, unvaxxed, vaxxed, mRNA, Depopulation, Democide, Moderna, Bill Gates, Gates, vaccinated sperm, unvaccinated sperm, sperm, new bitcoin, Vaccinated men, side-effects, groundbreaking research, doctors, swim, self-assembles, 3D ribbon-like, structures, vaccinated, unvaccinated, sexual intercourse

Keywords
vaxxeddepopulationunvaxxeddoctorsbill gatesstructuresgatesdemocideunvaccinatedvaccinatedspermmodernaswimpfizermrnaside-effectssexual intercoursevaccinated spermunvaccinated spermnew bitcoinvaccinated mengroundbreaking researchself-assembles3d ribbon-like
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy