Canada - Alberta’s New Premier, Danielle Smith on the Unvaccinated - "Most Discriminated Against Group I've Ever Witnessed in My Lifetime". - 101122

NEW - Canada: Alberta’s new Premier Danielle Smith on the unvaccinated: "They have been the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime."
Smith added she will fire provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.