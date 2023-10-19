US Sports Tennis Featuring: Eduardo Menezes Class Of 2024

Featured Course:
Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic Learn more @ https://bit.ly/IntuitiveTennis1023
and
Walmart Business
Helping Businesses Thrive
https://bit.ly/WalmartBusiness1023
On today's show we have one of the best prep players in the world ready to take the next step.
In our coaches' corner we see a sample of Coach Nikola Aracic unique intuitive Tennis program. Enjoy!
Video credits
Eduardo Menezes - College recruiting video tennis Fall 2024
Eduardo Niederle
@eduardoniederle5789
https://www.youtube.com/@eduardoniederle5789
Crosscourt vs Inside Out on the Two-Handed Backhand |
Intuitive Tennis
@IntuitiveTennis
https://bit.ly/IntuitiveTennis1023
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.