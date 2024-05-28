The first PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern)

The WHO is debating today (28th of May) how to amend the International Health Regulations to make the response to a coming health emergency, which they themselves declare, even more „eqitable“ and broader than the Covid response. Since 2007 the Director General has the power to declare „Public Health Emergencies of International Concern“. Here is what happened the first time it was done. This may never be forgotten until justice is served and public health can no longer be abused to cull the herd.