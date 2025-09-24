US-Funded Unrest Targets 3 Asian Nations in 1 Month - Now Targeting the Philippines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US has backed violent unrest in 3 Asian nations in just 1 month in a concerted regional effort to encircle and contain China.
The Philippines is the latest victim of US-sponsored unrest - with US National Endowment for Democracy-funded organizations leading and promoting the protests taking to the streets across the Philippines.
This is part of the US government's stated policy of "division of labor" where it is passing its proxy war with Russia in Ukraine onto Europe and pivoting to the "Indo-Pacific" region where it will create the same instability, conflict, and even war there it has in the Middle East and Europe as part of "strategic sequencing."
