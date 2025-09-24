US-Funded Unrest Targets 3 Asian Nations in 1 Month - Now Targeting the Philippines

The US has backed violent unrest in 3 Asian nations in just 1 month in a concerted regional effort to encircle and contain China.

The Philippines is the latest victim of US-sponsored unrest - with US National Endowment for Democracy-funded organizations leading and promoting the protests taking to the streets across the Philippines.

This is part of the US government's stated policy of "division of labor" where it is passing its proxy war with Russia in Ukraine onto Europe and pivoting to the "Indo-Pacific" region where it will create the same instability, conflict, and even war there it has in the Middle East and Europe as part of "strategic sequencing."

References:

Guardian - Mass protest expected in Philippines capital amid public fury over alleged corruption in government projects (Sep 19, 2025):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/19/mass-protest-expected-in-philippines-capital-amid-public-fury-over-alleged-corruption-in-government-projects

CNN - Gen Z protesters are uniting behind a manga pirate flag (Sep 20, 2025):

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/19/asia/one-piece-flag-indonesia-nepal-protesters-intl-hnk-dst

Inquirer (Philippines) - Biggest flood of protests yet under Marcos (Sep 21, 2025):

https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/2112240/biggest-flood-of-protests-yet-under-marcos-jr

INCITEgov - TindigPH fortifies its ranks amid present threats to democracy (Nov. 2023):

https://incitegov.org.ph/posts?post=113

INCITEgov - About:

https://incitegov.org.ph/about

WaPo - Thailand’s anti-democracy protests should provoke a harsh rebuke from the U.S. (2014):

https://archive.ph/DTCrt

NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):

https://archive.ph/cvBTH

US DOS - Alliance of Youth Movements Summit (2009):

https://2009-2017.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2009/oct/130503.htm

New Atlas - Continuity of Agenda: US Targets Indonesia - Seeks to Punish Jakarta for Joining BRICS:

https://youtu.be/BqgOn94c23M?si=nJwSVhtYF1lDRN3S

New Atlas - Deep Dive: Who is Behind Regime Change in Nepal & How to Follow the Money...:

https://youtu.be/WgZXwXIVZTk?si=AxkS_M2N66_U5m4W

NED - Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa Joins World Movement for Democracy at NED as Chairperson (2022):

https://www.ned.org/nobel-peace-prize-winner-maria-ressa-joins-world-movement-for-democracy-at-ned-as-chairperson/

US Embassy, Singapore - Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (As Delivered) (May 2025):

https://sg.usembassy.gov/remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-the-2025-shangri-la-dialogue-in-singapore-as-delivered/

---------------

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

------------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING