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Are There Really Ten Lost Tribes?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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33 views • February 18, 2021
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.

Currently in this, the feature article of our program, we’re discussing Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.

And, Dave, as we discussed last week, God reveals Himself in the Scriptures as the God of prophecy, and that Israel is His witness to that fact. And, as we pointed out, unlike those who claim to have prophetic ministries today and have worse than poor prophecy to fulfillment records—yet that doesn’t seem to bother their followers, does it, Dave? But God must be 100% accurate in all that He declares about future events, and if He’s not, then we, as we’ve said, we toss the Bible out. We can’t take God seriously, and in effect we have no hope.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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