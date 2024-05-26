Reason Why Dogs Hid From People For 3 Months... l Animal in Crisis 414

Kritter Klub





May 23, 2024





Two white furred dogs are new additions to this family! However, they avoid the guardians and hide. It's been going on for 3 months and the guardian's clueless as to why they are hiding. The expert came and examined the environment. THIS helped them to find their peace and build a nice trusting relationship with their guardian. Check out the video.





