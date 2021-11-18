See the last 10 minutes of this video to understand why the title "GLENN BECK DID NOT KILL HIMSELF...! "Crimes or Cover-Up? Exposing the World’s Most Dangerous LieGlenn Beck takes a deep dive into:1) The vaccine arms race,2) How the pandemic began3) Censorship and CoverupWho are its top players in government and science, pulling the strings? What was their REAL response in the first days of the pandemic? The answers to these questions are frightening. Emails, documents, and federal contracts tell a dark story that is still dominating our lives. It’s time to cast a light on the shocking truth. Because only with the truth can we emerge from the darkness of this “pandemic” and take back the liberty stolen from us. This is Glenn Beck’s most important chalkboard of his life. And the most pivotal time in yours.This video is under Fair Use:Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”Please support Glenn Beck for the Excellent work he does. His site can be found at: