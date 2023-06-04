Russia has Perfected its Infernal Weapons┃NATO's Nightmare TOS-1A became More Deadly and Destructive

No matter what anyone says, war, despite its cruelty and in some cases meaninglessness is an ideal way for development and progress not only in the field of the sphere of high technologies but also in the field of communications and economic priorities. The weapon that will be discussed today is, without exaggeration, one of NATO's worst nightmares. Heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A Solntsepek is rightfully considered one of the unsurpassed exclusives of the Russian army. This weapon has no analogues in the world and causes fear to those who dared to snap at Russia. Fear and despair - that's exactly how the enemy feels when he sees TOS-1A during the attack. The effectiveness of this weapon has been recognized not only on the battlefield but also in terms of psychological effects on the enemy.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.