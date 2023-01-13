https://gettr.com/post/p24zy7s264d

01/12/2023 Natalie Winters: It's important to not miss the forest for the trees on the CCP issue. You can’t make genocide in Xinjiang and the human rights abuses as the primary focus of the sins of CCP, because I think at least in recent times, the most evil thing that CCP has done was the release of the bio weapon that is COVID-19.

01/12/2023 娜塔丽·温特斯：在中共问题上不能见树不见林，不能仅把对新疆的种族灭绝和人权侵犯视为其邪恶罪行的焦点。我认为近期中共对美国做的最邪恶的事，就是释放了中共病毒这个生物武器。