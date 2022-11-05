Elections, now and then, Go Vote but we still need TRUMP NOW

We have to Vote to overload the system, break the Algorithm, monitor the Ballot counts. Screw the Judges, watch the Drop Boxes, but don't interfere, Document, Document, Document and record. Regardless of the Election, America will crash. We need Trump back, we will not make it as a Free Republic 2 more years. Congress can't fix it all.
