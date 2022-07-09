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A Deal May Be Imminent
* Everyone used to ask, “where’s Hunter?”
* He only makes good deals.
* I wouldn’t want to explain Hunter’s problems.
* 150 red flags is a big concern.
* How long can Yellen keep them private?
* Hunter-linked Chinese company buys U.S. oil.
* KJP clueless yet again.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 July 2022