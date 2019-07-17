© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Michelle Obama Save The Democrat Party?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • July 17, 2019
Barack Obama has yet to endorse a presidential candidate. Stewart Rhodes joins Owen to discuss the possibility that he may be waiting to endorse Michelle Obama at the last minute.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.