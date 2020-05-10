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Found - Noahs Ark Exists After The Great Flood - Proof Again The KJV Bible Is Correct!
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
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51 views • May 10, 2020

"Surprising Discoveries - Into the Forbidden Valley" - by Jonathan Gray. See the story of our great-great-great (many generations back) grandparents Noah and Mrs Noah's (Joan of Ark!) grave sites being decimated. Incredible film footage and documentary with Jonathan Gray's detailed research. The evidence is amazing! Check out these amazing discoveries and then understand why it is deliberately ignored by mainstream college professors as it exposes their religion of atheism and/or occultism by proving there was a great flood, so evolution again is exposed as the fake that it is. The Teaching of evolution is part of the long term history revision plan and changing the masses beliefs about all areas of reality. Their main rule is anything is basically acceptable as long as there is no Jesus Christ in it. Read John chapter 1 and 1st John Chapter 1: Jesus is the word, so that includes his King James Bible - translated under a King (Ecc. 8:4), "where the word of a king is, there is power" King James is Jacob in Hebrew!

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

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bibleevolutiontechnologykjvfirenoahsodombrimstonenoahs arkarcheologyhistory revision
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