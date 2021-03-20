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V03: Intense Jewish HATRED for the 2nd Hitler: Dr Hendrik Verwoerd of S.Africa
History Reviewed
History Reviewed
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60 views • March 20, 2021
Many South Africans are not even aware of the enmity between Verwoerd and the Jews. In this video we take a look at Verwoerd and what his opinion was of the Jews and the actions he thought should be taken against them. We also look at how much the Jews hated him. Verwoerd was very concerned about the Jewish domination of the South African economy. He was also concerned by the struggle of the Afrikaans speaking Whites to get access to business. He wanted a fair system for all Whites. He saw Jews as Whites who were vastly over represented in the economy.

Verwoerd was a racialist. His goal was to unite the Whites of South Africa and see to it that they had a good future ahead. I also take a closer look at Verwoerd as a NAZI. A side of him that is little known and which he hid.

Dr Verwoerd Quote: It is better to have fought and lost, than never to have fought at all.

Sources:
https://www.sahistory.org.za/archive/hendrik-verwoerd-10-quotes-hendrik-verwoerd-politics-web-20-september-2016
https://www.politicsweb.co.za/news-and-analysis/stanley-uys-on-hendrik-verwoerd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hendrik_Verwoerd
https://christiansfortruth.com/jewish-bankers-role-in-demonizing-and-assassinating-south-africas-hendrik-verwoerd/


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Keywords
racialpoliticsraceeconomyhitlerjewsnazieconomicsapartheidhatredfairnesswhitessouth africaafrikaansboersverwoerd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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