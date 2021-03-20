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V03: Intense Jewish HATRED for the 2nd Hitler: Dr Hendrik Verwoerd of S.Africa
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60 views • March 20, 2021
Many South Africans are not even aware of the enmity between Verwoerd and the Jews. In this video we take a look at Verwoerd and what his opinion was of the Jews and the actions he thought should be taken against them. We also look at how much the Jews hated him. Verwoerd was very concerned about the Jewish domination of the South African economy. He was also concerned by the struggle of the Afrikaans speaking Whites to get access to business. He wanted a fair system for all Whites. He saw Jews as Whites who were vastly over represented in the economy.
Verwoerd was a racialist. His goal was to unite the Whites of South Africa and see to it that they had a good future ahead. I also take a closer look at Verwoerd as a NAZI. A side of him that is little known and which he hid.
Dr Verwoerd Quote: It is better to have fought and lost, than never to have fought at all.
Sources:
https://www.sahistory.org.za/archive/hendrik-verwoerd-10-quotes-hendrik-verwoerd-politics-web-20-september-2016
https://www.politicsweb.co.za/news-and-analysis/stanley-uys-on-hendrik-verwoerd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hendrik_Verwoerd
https://christiansfortruth.com/jewish-bankers-role-in-demonizing-and-assassinating-south-africas-hendrik-verwoerd/
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Verwoerd was a racialist. His goal was to unite the Whites of South Africa and see to it that they had a good future ahead. I also take a closer look at Verwoerd as a NAZI. A side of him that is little known and which he hid.
Dr Verwoerd Quote: It is better to have fought and lost, than never to have fought at all.
Sources:
https://www.sahistory.org.za/archive/hendrik-verwoerd-10-quotes-hendrik-verwoerd-politics-web-20-september-2016
https://www.politicsweb.co.za/news-and-analysis/stanley-uys-on-hendrik-verwoerd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hendrik_Verwoerd
https://christiansfortruth.com/jewish-bankers-role-in-demonizing-and-assassinating-south-africas-hendrik-verwoerd/
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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