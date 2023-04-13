https://gettr.com/post/p2e94ic4e49
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #AliciaPowe #takedowntheccp
中国共产党自2017年郭文贵开始爆料的第一天起就已经用法律超限战攻击他了
The Chinese Communist Party has been attacking Guo Wengui with unrestricted lawfare since the first day he started whistleblowing in 2017.
