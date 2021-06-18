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1969 JUL 20 The day that did not Happen as the History Books Read THE MOON LANDING.
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70 views • June 18, 2021
1969 JUL 20 The day that did not Happen as the History Books Read THE MOON LANDING.
WikiLeaks released a “Moon Landing Cut Scenes” fi lmed in
Nevada desert, confi rming that the Americans have not been on the Moon. The
publication of the video isrevenge for the arrest of Julian Assange by the UK
authorities on Washington’s orders.
WikiLeaks released a “Moon Landing Cut Scenes” fi lmed in
Nevada desert, confi rming that the Americans have not been on the Moon. The
publication of the video isrevenge for the arrest of Julian Assange by the UK
authorities on Washington’s orders.
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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