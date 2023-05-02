mirrored
Glenn- Bud Light must say THIS to avoid company DESTRUCTION
Is Anheuser-Busch FINISHED? Its leading beer — Bud Light — has had HUGE drops in sales since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and Glenn predicts that it may be enough to ruin the company forever. But there may be a way for the corporation to save itself. In this clip, Glenn shares a message he believes may be their only saving grace: ‘If the first huge company comes out and says THAT, everything will change…’
