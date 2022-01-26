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Are Hospitals Killing People For Money and Following Evil Guidelines?
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61 views • January 26, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson's committee revealed a lot of COVID-19 information. Many disturbing details about hospitals were mentioned as well. Watch the video for more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Dr. Gina Primetime - Dr. Gina plays testimony about the dangers of Remdesivir yet hospitals are pushing it on people.
https://americasvoice.news/video/vS8LHg1gdc65VWn/
2) Instagram: Nicole Sirotek of American Frontline Nurses
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZIT3fOJqFe/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Dr. Gina Primetime - Dr. Gina plays testimony about the dangers of Remdesivir yet hospitals are pushing it on people.
https://americasvoice.news/video/vS8LHg1gdc65VWn/
2) Instagram: Nicole Sirotek of American Frontline Nurses
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZIT3fOJqFe/
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