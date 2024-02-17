Create New Account
Why is FAT essential? Dr. Anthony Chaffee
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

What is your absolute BEST source of vitamins? Meat, animal fats, and cholesterol are essential. We need amino acids, vit, D3, and K2 to name just a few. to not only build a healthy body, but to rebuild after a life time of abuse. After 3 solid yrs of heavy dose chemotherapy, my body was broken, and wasting away. Meat, and animal fats are essential in rebuilding your body, your health, and your mind. Things we need that we just cannot get from supplements.




