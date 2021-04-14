Here's the Deal: Too Fat for my Pants!

This is the start of a new podcast. I frequently do livestreams to share with my friends what is going on in my life. This video however took an unexpected turn. I started talking about what caused my weight gain and why I am too fat for my pants. However all things are connected and the subject changed to other things including the full story on removal of my testicles and why I am no longer an atheist. The truth does not obey me and my plans. Something about my life is meant to be, and yet I am not able to comprehend it all.Later in this video I read from the following post on my blog.It was the time that Honesty told me I was a hypocrite because I loved others but not myself.