© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's the Deal: Too Fat for my Pants!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 14, 2021
This is the start of a new podcast. I frequently do livestreams to share with my friends what is going on in my life. This video however took an unexpected turn. I started talking about what caused my weight gain and why I am too fat for my pants. However all things are connected and the subject changed to other things including the full story on removal of my testicles and why I am no longer an atheist. The truth does not obey me and my plans. Something about my life is meant to be, and yet I am not able to comprehend it all.
https://youtu.be/NtJokxZbHqs
Later in this video I read from the following post on my blog.
https://chastitywhiterose.com/2021/04/12/you-hypocrite/
It was the time that Honesty told me I was a hypocrite because I loved others but not myself.
https://youtu.be/NtJokxZbHqs
Later in this video I read from the following post on my blog.
https://chastitywhiterose.com/2021/04/12/you-hypocrite/
It was the time that Honesty told me I was a hypocrite because I loved others but not myself.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.