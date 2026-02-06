🎵 You can get anything you want at VPD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello, I'm Vancouver Police Chief Troy
Price. A common source of confusion that
seems to be occurring is the
relationship between your local police
and federal immigration enforcement. To
be clear, federal immigration
enforcement agencies such as ICE or the
Customs and Border Patrol are separate
from local law enforcement. The
Vancouver Police Department is not an
extension of ICE. Our officers
investigate crimes such as theft,
traffic violations, violent crimes, and
property crimes to name a few. We do not
conduct civil immigration arrest. That
is the responsibility of federal agents.
Our mission is local public safety. We
focus on local crime and our resources
are dedicated to protecting you right
here in the city of Vancouver. We
maintain this separation so that you
feel comfortable calling us during a
crisis. We are a criminal enforcement
agency, not a civil immigration
enforcement agency. Thank you and I hope
this information has provided some
additional clarity on the role and
responsibility of the Vancouver Police
Department.