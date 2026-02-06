🎵 You can get anything you want at VPD

Hello, I'm Vancouver Police Chief Troy

Price. A common source of confusion that

seems to be occurring is the

relationship between your local police

and federal immigration enforcement. To

be clear, federal immigration

enforcement agencies such as ICE or the

Customs and Border Patrol are separate

from local law enforcement. The

Vancouver Police Department is not an

extension of ICE. Our officers

investigate crimes such as theft,

traffic violations, violent crimes, and

property crimes to name a few. We do not

conduct civil immigration arrest. That

is the responsibility of federal agents.

Our mission is local public safety. We

focus on local crime and our resources

are dedicated to protecting you right

here in the city of Vancouver. We

maintain this separation so that you

feel comfortable calling us during a

crisis. We are a criminal enforcement

agency, not a civil immigration

enforcement agency. Thank you and I hope

this information has provided some

additional clarity on the role and

responsibility of the Vancouver Police

Department.

