Dr. Judy Mikovits: South Africa FORCED To Reveal Pfizer Covid Contract
Countries are still reeling from the oppressive Covid lockdowns but for elites it was a get rich quick scheme.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is here to talk about the Pfizer contract with South Africa and they both knew the vaxx was potentially unsafe.South Africa FORCED To Reveal Pfizer Covid Contract: They Knew Shots Could Cause Adverse Reactions

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucidr judy mikovitsmodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

