Ukrainian Militants Punished For Their Crimes In Kursk Region

Amid the ongoing battles on the frontlines, the Ukrainian rear is pounded by constant Russian strikes. On the night of September 20, at least 25 strikes by Russian drones and missiles were recorded throughout Ukraine.

A series of strikes were recorded in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk. The targets reportedly included local fuel storage and military facilities.

More fuel storages and manpower belonging to the Ukrainian army came under attack in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. A Ukrainian air defense system was destroyed in the Dnepropetrovsk region. More strikes were reported in the Cherkassy region.

Kiev and the surrounding areas are targeted by Russian drones on a daily basis. Another wave of strikes was reported in the town of Kanev and in the capital, where military warehouses were destroyed.

The constant Russian precision strikes in the rear areas of the enemy disrupt military supplies and thwart the operations of the entire military-industrial complex. As a result, the Russian army does not stop advancing on the battlefields.

Russian troops are developing their offensive in the Kursk region. After the towns of Daryino and Nikolaevo-Daryino came under their control, Russian forces largely expanded their zone of control and approached Sverdlikovo. This is an important stronghold of the entire Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region. Russian control of it will cut one of the key roads used for Ukrainian military supplies on the Kursk battlefield.

Russian forces continue attacks on the flank south of Sudzha. Ukrainian military supplies there are complicated by Russian precision strikes on Ukrainian pontoon crossings across the Psel river.

In their turn, Ukrainian forces do not stop attempts to gain a foothold in the border areas near Veseloe in the Kursk region. By September 20, the Ukrainian military failed to achieve any goals. Suffering losses in heavy battles, the Ukrainian military command is throwing more cannon fodder into the slaughter. Stopped by Russian fire, German Leopards are burning in Russian forests.

Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, trying to save their lives; but Russia is closely monitoring their crimes on Russian land to punish all the culprits.

Today, the Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs officially confirmed the reports regarding the concentration camps in the Kursk region. Based on the data provided by witnesses and the headquarters of the Russian Red Cross, Russian officials claimed that concentration camps were created in a number of territories controlled by Ukrainian militants, where civilians who had no time to leave after the invasion began were captured. One of these facilities is located in the basement of the Sudzha boarding school, where up to 100 civilians were subjected to moral violence. The local residents are used for filming propaganda footage by Ukrainian and foreign journalists who were illegally brought by the Kiev authorities to the Kursk region.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-militants-punished-for-their-crimes/