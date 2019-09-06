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Mugabe the Perfect Democrat Party Candidate
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150 views • September 06, 2019
Dead at 95, the man the NYT described as “trading the mantle of liberator for the armor of a tyrant”, Robert Mugabe’s political demagoguery bears a frightening resemblance to the Democrat Party today.
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