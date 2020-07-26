What Percent Would Be Scared by This Situation?, 3154

The Democrat governors and mayors who are resisting the use of federal law enforcement officers to bring order to their cities don’t know much history.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler might want to take a look at the actions of their Democratic predecessors in resisting the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

After a 1954 Supreme Court ruling known as the Brown versus the Board of Education decision, which said that racially segregated schools were inherently unequal, Democrat Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, in 1957, decided he was going to defy the Supreme Court ruling by calling out the Arkansas National Guard to block the first 9 black students from entering Little Rock Central High School as part of the federally ordered racial desegregation. It became known as the Little Rock Crisis of 1957.

Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower had taken on the Nazis and won, so there was no way the Democrat governor of Arkansas was going to get him to back down.

So, Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard and ordered them to go home. He then sent in the US Army - but not just any Army unit - he sent the 101st Airborne division to enforce the Supreme Court decision to desegregate schools.

Eisenhower wanted to make sure that everyone got the message that the federal government was not to be trifled with.

The idea that President Donald Trump is overstepping his authority in sending federal law enforcement to bring order to cities where Democratic elected officials insist on allowing violent anarchists to literally rule the streets, ignores history. In fact, if President Trump did not restore order he would be shirking his duty, just as if Eisenhower had allowed the Democratic Governor of Arkansas to defy a Supreme Court ruling ordering school integration.

It is nearly impossible today to find any sane person who claims that Eisenhower overstepped his authority or that Faubus was right in blocking the integration of schools in Arkansas.

Back in 1957, no one was hurt. It all ended peacefully as the rule of law was firmly applied and backed up with a show of federal force.

Fast forward 63 years – you are out driving the kids somewhere late Saturday afternoon buzzing along at 70 miles per hour on an 8-lane interstate highway in suburban Denver, Colorado – far away from the recent troubles of the West Coast. Suddenly, you round the corner and there in front of you blocking at least your 4 lanes of the interstate are a thousand so-called protesters – an equal mix of young white university students and more hard-core Marxists, most of them armed one way or another, and just looking for an excuse to hurt someone.

What to do? You can’t turn around on the Interstate. Surely, you can just play it cool and slowly get thru the crowd. There was no time to call the police. You realize suddenly that you are – possibly for the first time in your life - totally on your own.

Let’s let some cell phone camera footage posted on Twitter last night show you what it was like to suddenly be thrust into a lawless America. Let’s see how comfortable you would be to be cast into this peaceful protest.

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So what do you think? Does this look like a peaceful protest to you? Would you mind being in that situation with kids in the car? It was scary to me just watching it.

But you will never see this on CNN. Nope, it just doesn’t fit into their narrative which portray s President Trump as a racist Nazi who is sending in stormtroopers to prevent this kind of peaceful protest.

In the Comments section below, please tell me what percentage of the American voting electorate would like to have this be the new normal in the United States for the next 4 years. My guess would be certainly less than 10%.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.