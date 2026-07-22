Date: July 22, 2026. Lesson 143-2026. Title: When Wisdom Is Placed in the Wrong Hands

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 26:4–5, two verses that appear to contradict one another but together reveal one of Scripture's greatest lessons in discernment. Sometimes wisdom requires refusing to engage a fool; at other times it demands a careful response to prevent folly from misleading others. This study explores how to recognize the difference, why the manner of our response matters as much as the response itself, and how believers can navigate arguments, criticism, and even social media without becoming like the very foolishness they seek to correct.

Lesson 143-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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